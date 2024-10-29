Chargers' breakout player predicted to sign with Bears in 2025
There's been a lot of talk about whether or not the Los Angeles Chargers will make a few moves before the trade deadline this season. Fans around the league hope that their team will make a move that will all but lead their favorite squad to the Super Bowl. However, it does feel like the Chargers may have a better chance of adding pieces in the offseason.
The Chargers may sneak into the postseason this year, but this franchise and new head coach Jim Harbaugh are looking at the future. With looking at the future, the thought of losing key pieces will be inevitable. One of those losses could even be a breakout star that no one saw coming.
The Bleacher Report NFL Scouting Department believes that cornerback Kristian Fulton would be a better fit with the Chicago Bears in 2025.
"Fulton has been one of the most improved players in the NFL this season. Heading into this weekend, he had only allowed eight completions on 15 targets and a passer rating of 62.1 to earn an 80.3 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus."
The fifth-year veteran is playing for his future, and continuing to have a great season could secure him a financial deal that is too steep for the Chargers to be interested in. While the 2025 offseason still feels like a million years away, you best believe that the Chargers front office is keeping its eyes on this situation.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers are NFL's most interesting rebuilding-contender hybrid
Justin Herbert hit has calls for Saints player’s suspension getting louder
Saints coach is not happy everyone thinks hit on Justin Herbert was dirty
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh provides health update before Week 9
Did Chargers' Joey Bosa suffer another injury during win over Saints?