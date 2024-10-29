Did Chargers' Joey Bosa suffer another injury during win over Saints?
Los Angeles Chargers star defender Joey Bosa returned to the field after an extended injury absence and played a role in the win over the New Orleans Saints.
Questions as to whether Bosa reaggravated an injury or suffered a new one linger, though.
Speaking with reporters on Monday, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said he hasn’t heard anything about a new Bosa injury. But as The Athletic’s Daniel Popper pointed out in the video below, Bosa appeared to limp off the field and didn’t return on Sunday.
Bosa played 20 snaps on the day before his exit and the footage isn’t exactly enough to go on at this point. But he was seen on the broadcast on a knee talking to trainers after making his exit. There’s a chance, rather than an injury, that the Chargers wanted to play it safe with Bosa, especially in a game that was mostly controlled by them.
Given his very honest talk about a “low point” coming back from an injury that was worse than reported, fans have to hope that Bosa is indeed just fine coming out of that win.
The footage:
