3 key storylines to follow ahead of Chargers Week 5 matchup vs Commanders
The Los Angeles Chargers went 3-1 in the month of September and lead the AFC West as the season heads into October. The Bolts suffered their first loss of the season last week against the New York Giants and will face another NFC East opponent this Sunday in the Washington Commanders.
The Chargers didn't receive good news on the injury front from their offensive line, which could lead to some drastic gameplan changes across the board. With that being said, here's the top three storylines as the Chargers are set to take on the Commanders this week.
Jayden Daniels Returns
Commanders' star quarterback Jayden Daniels was cleared to return from a knee injury and will play against the Chargers this week. Daniels, who missed the last two weeks, was replaced by veteran backup Marcus Mariota. With it being his first game back from injury, Daniels may need a little time to get acclimated to his former self. The Chargers defense could take advantage here.
Joe Alt Likely Out
Joe Alt, who slid over to left tackle due to Rashawn Slater's season-ending injury, is now dealing with one of his own. Alt suffered a sprained ankle in the Chargers' loss to the Giants last week and is doubtful to play against the Commanders. Jamaree Salyer slid to left tackle with Alt out from practice.
Where is Ladd McConkey?
The Chargers' second year wideout hasn't been as electric thus far compared to his rookie season. McConkey has been overshadowed by Quentin Johnston and Keenan Allen. His production has been on a steady decline as well, going from six catches for 74 yards in Week 1 to just one catch for 11 yards last week. McConkey is due for a big game.
