Chargers go with retread when making more roster moves after Joe Alt injury

Chris Roling

The Los Angeles Chargers aren’t exactly blowing away fans with the roster moves in the aftermath of the Joe Alt injury right now. 

A day removed from signing Foster Sarell off the practice squad to the 53-man roster, the Chargers announced the signing of free agent Sam Mustipher to the practice squad. 

In a corresponding move, the Chargers released Josh Kaltenberger off the practice squad. 

As Chargers fans might remember, Mustipher was actually in town as a spot starter for the Chargers last year during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4. He was then signed to the active roster at the end of October. 

The Chargers seem content to make really small, measured moves despite sitting on droves of cap space. It’s not what fans will want to see for an offensive line that has now lost Joe Alt, Rashawn Slater and Mekhi Becton to injury over the last month or so in front of Justin Herbert. 

Alas, the Chargers not shifting Alt to injured reserve seems to hint that he could be back soon, even if Alt himself can’t provide an injury return timeline update

Until then, the Chargers will roll out a hodgepodge of names in front of Herbert, including either Austin Deculus or Jamaree Salyer starting at left tackle.

Los Angeles Chargers center Sam Mustipher
