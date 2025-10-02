Charger Report

Chargers’ latest Joe Alt injury update isn’t exactly great

Chris Roling

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers are unlikely to have injured star offensive tackle Joe Alt on the field for Week 5 against the Washington Commanders. 

Games after that feel up in the air, too, at least according to the latest Alt injury update

Alt himself says he has yet to receive a timeline on recovery from the injury, according to The Athletic's Daniel Popper

RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers trade proposal adds 4-time Pro Bowler to replace Najee Harris

That feels at least a little unusual in the wake of Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh describing Alt as “doubtful” for Week 5. The team hasn’t sent him to injured reserve, which requires him to miss at least four games, either. 

Alt still not going to injured reserve would seem to imply he’ll be back before that four-game period. In the interim, the Chargers rolled out Jamaree Salyer at left tackle, with former practice squad name Foster Sarell at right guard in place of Mekhi Becton during the most recent practice. 

RELATED: Chargers predicted to trade for Pro Bowl TE to give Justin Herbert another target

As the Chargers get ready to play without their top three offensive linemen in front of Justin Herbert, Alt being unable to give a rough estimation of his timeline offers up more intrigue than expected, all things considered. 

Los Angeles Chargers tackle Joe Alt
Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers make predictable, underwhelming roster move to address Joe Alt injury

Chargers' Omarion Hampton receives same first-quarter grade as Raiders' Ashton Jeanty

Los Angeles Chargers feel the sting of letting J.K. Dobbins go again

Chargers rightfully getting grilled for ignoring offensive line last offseason

Published
Chris Roling
CHRIS ROLING

Chris Roling has covered the NFL since 2010 with stints at Bleacher Report, USA TODAY Sports Media Group and others. Raised a Bengals fan in the '90s, the Andy Dalton era was smooth sailing by comparison. He graduated from the E. W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and remains in Athens.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News