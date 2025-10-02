Chargers’ latest Joe Alt injury update isn’t exactly great
The Los Angeles Chargers are unlikely to have injured star offensive tackle Joe Alt on the field for Week 5 against the Washington Commanders.
Games after that feel up in the air, too, at least according to the latest Alt injury update.
Alt himself says he has yet to receive a timeline on recovery from the injury, according to The Athletic's Daniel Popper.
That feels at least a little unusual in the wake of Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh describing Alt as “doubtful” for Week 5. The team hasn’t sent him to injured reserve, which requires him to miss at least four games, either.
Alt still not going to injured reserve would seem to imply he’ll be back before that four-game period. In the interim, the Chargers rolled out Jamaree Salyer at left tackle, with former practice squad name Foster Sarell at right guard in place of Mekhi Becton during the most recent practice.
As the Chargers get ready to play without their top three offensive linemen in front of Justin Herbert, Alt being unable to give a rough estimation of his timeline offers up more intrigue than expected, all things considered.
