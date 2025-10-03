Chargers heavily favored over Commanders in NFL expert predictions for Week 5
The Los Angeles Chargers are looking to get back into the win column this week as they'll host the Washington Commanders. The Bolts suffered their first loss of the season last week to the New York Giants, who had rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart in for his first NFL start.
The Commanders are expected to face Commanders' star sophomore quarterback, who missed the last two weeks with a knee injury. However, fellow star receiver Terry McLaurin didn't make the trip to Los Angeles and was ruled OUT for Week 5, which will be a sigh of relief for the Chargers. Washington also ruled out receiver Noah Brown and guard Sam Cosmi.
The Chargers have faced Washington 12 times dating back to 1973, with the Commanders holding a 7-5 lead. The Bolts have won the last two matchups: 20-16 victory in 2021 and a 30-13 beatdown in 2017.
RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers trade proposal adds 4-time Pro Bowler to replace Najee Harris
With the game just days away, NFL experts gave their picks and predictions for Chargers vs Commanders in Week 5. Here's a look at each selection:
GPG: 24-21 Chargers
Co. Wolfe: 23-16 Chargers
A. Rank: 25-20 Chargers
M. Grant: 27-24 Chargers
B. Brooks: 27-20 Chargers
MJD: 26-17 Chargers
G. Gordon: 28-20 Chargers
N. Shook: 31-20 Chargers
E. Edholm: 24-21 Commanders
K. Patra: 24-20 Chargers
RELATED: Chargers predicted to trade for Pro Bowl TE to give Justin Herbert another target
Most of the experts expect a close game, especially with Daniels back in the mix. With the Chargers back at home and coming off of a loss, they're definitely looking to set the tone early and often on Sunday.
The Chargers take on the Commanders on Sunday at 4:25 pm ET/1:25 pm PT.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers make predictable, underwhelming roster move to address Joe Alt injury
Chargers' Omarion Hampton receives same first-quarter grade as Raiders' Ashton Jeanty
Los Angeles Chargers feel the sting of letting J.K. Dobbins go again
Chargers rightfully getting grilled for ignoring offensive line last offseason