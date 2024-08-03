Chargers' DC Jesse Minter Impressed With 'Forgotten' Defensive End
Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Chris Rumph II has made an early impression on the Chargers during training camp so far. He shined earlier this week, posting a tackle for loss and sack as he won matchups against the offensive line.
Rumph has especially impressed Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, who praised what he has shown so far in camp.
“He plays long,” Minter said of Rumph while speaking to reporters. “He uses his tools really well. I think he’s progressing the right way, and it’s great to have another guy.”
“I’ve been really excited about Chris since we came back,” Minter said. “He’s a guy that in the offseason program was around and learning, and you could sense his attitude and energy, so consistent at a high level every day. Now that he’s out there with pads on, man, that’s what I was hoping to see. He's having a really good camp so far."
Rumph is entering his fourth NFL season and is coming off an injury-plagued year in 2023. He fractured his foot last season in November and was placed on the injured reserve for the rest of the season. He was unable to participate in the Chargers' offseason workouts so far but is quickly making an impact in his return to play in camp.
A strong season and impression will be key for Rumph, who is entering the final year of his contract. Not only is Rumph in the final year of his rookie deal, but he has heavy competition as the Chargers already have four edge rushers in Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa, Bud Dupree, and Tuli Tuipulotu.
Mack, a former Defensive Player of the Year, is coming off one of the best years of his career after posting 17 sacks in 2023. Bosa has dealt with injuries over the past two seasons but is coming into camp healthy to this point. When healthy, Bosa is capable of being one of the top pass rushers in the NFL.
Tuipulotu returns following a promising rookie season, and the Chargers signed Dupree over the offseason. There is only a certain amount of room on the final roster, but Minter noted Rumph could provide depth for the group. Mack, Bosa, and Dupree have each dealt with injuries over the last few seasons, which could help Rumph factor into the final roster.
