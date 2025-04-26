Chargers draft R.J. Mickens: Instant analysis of LA's 6th-round pick
The Los Angeles Chargers made their eighth pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, selecting Clemson safety R.J. Mickens with the No.214 overall pick.
Mickens stands at 6 feet, 199 pounds and tested well at the Combine. He ran a 4.49 40-yard dash and has the potential to be solid depth in the Chargers' secondary behind Derwin James and Elijah Molden. Mickens started 13 games for the Tigers in 2024, totaling 75 tackles, six tackles for a loss, two interceptions and seven pass breakups.
Lance Zierlein of NFL.com credits Mickens' ability to play fast and stick to the fundamentals when it comes to tackling.
"Mickens has a desirable blend of size and length for his move to the pros. The son of a former NFL cornerback, he plays like a pro with good pre-snap anticipation and post-snap instincts. His field awareness is a plus in zone coverage, but he’s not sudden or fast, so technique and timing will be crucial for man-cover success. His ability to alter pursuit angles and break down in space as a tackler help him stand out against others in this class. He’s technically sound as a wrap-up tackler but his stopping power is fairly average. Mickens answered questions about his speed at the NFL Scouting Combine (4.49-second 40-yard dash), so his consistency in reading and responding to the play should not be diminished."
As Zierlein mentioned, R.J. is the son of former NFL cornerback Ray Mickens, who spent the majority of his career with the New York Jets.
