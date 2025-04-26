Chargers GM Joe Hortiz draft day steal shows fans why they should 'trust the process'

Charger Report

Apr 17, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz at press conference at The Bolt.
Apr 17, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz at press conference at The Bolt.
Barely into his second year as the GM of the Los Angeles Chargers, Joe Hortiz is once again reminding Charger faithful that he knows what he is doing, specifically with his handling of the DT tackle position during his short tenure.

Hortiz was hired in January of 2024 and immediately got to work shoring up the middle of the Charger defense by signing free agent DT Poona Ford (Buffalo Bills) and then, in August, he snagged Teair Tart from the Tennessee Titans. Both players had very good years in 2024, validating the new GM's moves.

Nov 17, 2024; Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Poona Ford (95) reacts after sacking Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

They were so good that, even though Hortiz reportedly made a "competitive offer", Ford went across town to the Los Angeles Rams. Hortiz was able to keep Tart with an extension but there was still a need to fortify the defensive trenches.

Considering the 2025 draft class is loaded with interior defensive lineman, it's quite possible that Hortiz let Ford walk because he was counting on being able to replace him with a very good rookie at a fraction of the price. Which is exactly what he did on Friday, waiting until to the 3rd round of the draft to steal Oregon DT Jamaree Caldwell.

Oct 4, 2024; Oregon defensive lineman Jamaree Caldwell (90) chases after Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2)

Caldwell had a bit of a rocky road, going through two community colleges and two seasons at Houston before arriving at Oregon. He did have 8.5 sacks in his last two seasons of college ball and there is a feeling that, after losing forty pounds at Oregon, he's finding another gear. Looks like Hortiz found a possible gem for the Chargers defensive front.

A Michigan native, Brian graduated from the University of Michigan in another century, where he earned a degree in economics and a Rose Bowl Championship ring while playing football for the Wolverines under Head Coach Gary Moeller. Brian went on to coach Division 1A football for several years before becoming a full-time writer and actor while maintaining an unhealthy interest in sports.

