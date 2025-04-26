Charger Report

7 Best available players for the Los Angeles Chargers on Day 3

Day 3 is the final day of the 2025 NFL Draft, and here are the best available talents the Chargers should take a closer look at.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) celebrates a sack of Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) during the first half of the College Football Playoff first round game.
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) celebrates a sack of Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) during the first half of the College Football Playoff first round game. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers have made great strides in filling the holes in the roster during the 2025 NFL Draft.

In their first three selections, the team has taken a running back, wide receiver, and a defensive tackle.

However, on the final day of the draft, the Chargers have seven selections to make. Here are the eight best available players that the Chargers should take a closer look at.

Jack Sawyer - EDGE

Jack Sawye
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer works out during the pro day for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jack Sawyer was a hero to the national champion Ohio State Buckeyes this past season. Now, he could be a valuable edge piece to a Chargers team that will use a steady rotation of talent at the position.

Bradyn Swinson - EDGE

Bradyn Swinso
Louisiana State defensive lineman Bradyn Swinson (DL69) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Edge rushers have become the most vital position on the defense. Having a pass rush can make or break a defense.

LSU's Bradyn Swinson could bring his 4.33 speed to Los Angeles and be a real headache for offenses around the league.

Mac McWilliams - CB

Mac McWilliam
Florida Gators wide receiver Tank Hawkins (10) outruns UCF Knights defensive back Mac McWilliams (20) during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL. / Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cornerback could be one route the Chargers go on Saturday, and UCF; Mac McWilliams would be a brilliant choice. McWilliams is an athlete who could be a great depth piece for the Chargers' secondary.

Cam Skattebo - RB

Cam Skatteb
Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo (4) runs past Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) and Texas linebacker Liona Lefau (18) during the third quarter of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Chargers are probably set at running back. However, doesn't Cam Skattebo just scream that he is a Jim Harbaugh? Skattebo brings that physical running style that would have the Chargers coach drooling over adding him to the team.

Quincy Riley - CB

Quincy Rile
Louisville Cardinals defensive back Quincy Riley (3) warms up ahead of their game against the Austin Peay Governors. / Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Another cornerback that should grab the attention of the Chargers is Louisville's Quincy Riley. Riley was second-team All-ACC this past season and is known for his incredible ability to break up the pass.

Yahya Black - DT

Yahya Blac
Iowa defensive lineman Yahya Black (DL04) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Yahya Black could be another great addition to the defensive front. Speed could be an issue; however, in Black's last two seasons at Iowa, he was a Big Ten honorable mention.

Shedeur Sanders - QB

Shedeur Sander
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) passes the ball at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

Who says no? Probably everyone, but here me out. Day 3 quarterbacks are not going to be day one starters. What if the Chargers take a chance on Shedeur Sanders and let him learn under a talented quarterback like Justin Herbert?

If things worked out, Sanders could be a massive trade piece in the future for the Chargers, or he could be the insurance policy needed if Herbert were to suffer an injury. Feels like a so-called first round talent being selected on Day 3 could be a good thing.

