7 Best available players for the Los Angeles Chargers on Day 3
The Los Angeles Chargers have made great strides in filling the holes in the roster during the 2025 NFL Draft.
In their first three selections, the team has taken a running back, wide receiver, and a defensive tackle.
However, on the final day of the draft, the Chargers have seven selections to make. Here are the eight best available players that the Chargers should take a closer look at.
Jack Sawyer - EDGE
Jack Sawyer was a hero to the national champion Ohio State Buckeyes this past season. Now, he could be a valuable edge piece to a Chargers team that will use a steady rotation of talent at the position.
Bradyn Swinson - EDGE
Edge rushers have become the most vital position on the defense. Having a pass rush can make or break a defense.
LSU's Bradyn Swinson could bring his 4.33 speed to Los Angeles and be a real headache for offenses around the league.
Mac McWilliams - CB
Cornerback could be one route the Chargers go on Saturday, and UCF; Mac McWilliams would be a brilliant choice. McWilliams is an athlete who could be a great depth piece for the Chargers' secondary.
Cam Skattebo - RB
The Chargers are probably set at running back. However, doesn't Cam Skattebo just scream that he is a Jim Harbaugh? Skattebo brings that physical running style that would have the Chargers coach drooling over adding him to the team.
Quincy Riley - CB
Another cornerback that should grab the attention of the Chargers is Louisville's Quincy Riley. Riley was second-team All-ACC this past season and is known for his incredible ability to break up the pass.
Yahya Black - DT
Yahya Black could be another great addition to the defensive front. Speed could be an issue; however, in Black's last two seasons at Iowa, he was a Big Ten honorable mention.
Shedeur Sanders - QB
Who says no? Probably everyone, but here me out. Day 3 quarterbacks are not going to be day one starters. What if the Chargers take a chance on Shedeur Sanders and let him learn under a talented quarterback like Justin Herbert?
If things worked out, Sanders could be a massive trade piece in the future for the Chargers, or he could be the insurance policy needed if Herbert were to suffer an injury. Feels like a so-called first round talent being selected on Day 3 could be a good thing.
