Chargers 2025 NFL draft pick plots revenge on NFL
The Los Angeles Chargers started off Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft by selecting South Carolina edge rusher Kyle Kennard.
According to ESPN, Kennard was the 130th best prospect and the 21st best edge rusher in the draft. However, to Kennard, he felt slighlty disrespcted by his position in the draft.
Thuc Nhi Nguyen of the LA Times shared a bit of how Kennard felt disrespected by the rest of the league in a quote shared on Twitter.
Kennard was the 125th overall selection; however, the new addition to the Chargers roster mentioned that the wait felt like forever to hear his name called.
Nguyen shared that Kennard had a draft party yesterday. Unfortunately, he did not get the good news on Day, which meant the crowd around him for Day 3 was a bit smaller.
It's never a bad thing to have a player with a chip on their shoulder, and Kennard is ready to make the rest of the league pay.
Steve Muench of ESPN wrote that Kennard can get to the quarterback on second effort when reporting about the South Carolina star in the pre-draft process.
Now, Kennard will be able to learn under veteran pass rusher Khalil Mack, which could make him a top force in the next few years.
