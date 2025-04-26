Chargers draft South Carolina EDGE Kyle Kennard: Instant analysis of LA's 4th-round pick
The Los Angeles Chargers added to the defense in the fourth round at No. 125 overall with South Carolina edge Kyle Kennard.
Kennard, 6’4” and 254 pounds, posted 11.5 sacks last year as the SEC Defensive Player of the Year and was a frequent on the “best remaining players” lists going into Day 3.
NFL.com’s Lace Zierlein wrote the following:
“Edge defender with reams of 2024 production to sift through. Kennard keeps his long frame clean with well-timed punches and has plus range as a playmaker. He can be slippery when he finds edges in either phase. He is frequently knocked off-balance at contact points, though. He will create pressure with his get-off and length alone but needs less predictable rush patterns and more hand skill to beat NFL tackles. He fits as a wide nine-technique, where he can avoid early contact and create rush momentum. He profiles as a Day 2 pick, but the tape creates enough concerns to lower the floor for his projection.”
The Chargers get a big win with the pick, too, considering they need rotational pass-rushing help right away and possible long-term starters for the future.
Tuli Tuipulotu is a guy slated for a huge bump in playing time after the loss of Joey Bosa in free agency, but the Chargers need depth in the rotation and long-term options if and when Khalil Mack retires after 2025.
The Chargers had previously drafted running back Omarion Hampton in Round 1, added wideout Tre Harris in the second round and then flipped to defense with defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell in Round 3.
Kennard hits another massive need at a good value, making it yet another well-graded pick.
