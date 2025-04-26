Chargers land a steal according to early draft grade for Jamaree Caldwell
The Los Angeles Chargers started the draft by bolstering their ground game with the selection of Omarion Hampton. They then added a wideout in Round 2, taking Ole Miss receiver Tre Harris.
Back on the clock at No. 86 in Round 3, Los Angeles focused on shutting down the opponent's ground game by selecting Oregon nose tackle Jamaree Caldwell.
Listed at 6-foot-2 and 332 pounds, Caldwell spent two seasons at Houston before transferring to Oregon where he played alongside Derrick Harmon. He recorded 6.5 sacks in 2023 for the Cougars, but didn't have any for the Ducks.
At the next level, that won't matter since his role will be to shut down the run. That's exactly what Joseph Acosta of SB Nation expects him to do, as he praised Caldwell as a run defender while giving the Chargers an A for their selection.
"I LOVE this fit for the Chargers. Caldwell is a tough run defender who can play nose, but also has surprising quickness for a player his size. He has pass rush potential, but he’ll be tasked with replacing Poona Ford, and I think he can do that well."
Caldwell will help replace Poona Ford, who signed with the Los Angeles Rams in free agency. The Chargers have had a solid draft overall, filling holes while not sacrificing value.
