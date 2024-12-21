Chargers ended 'Chargering' in historic fashion vs. Broncos
The Los Angeles Chargers would usually lose when down in a game early, right? Wrong, at least on Thursday night. These aren't the Chargers of old, who wouldn't be able to dig themselves out of a hole. They were in the exact same situation against the rival Denver Broncos, down 21-13 heading into halftime.
The Broncos converted a field goal on their first possession of the second half, extending the lead to 11. The Chargers desperately needed to answer. They did exactly that, exploding for 21 points and holding the Broncos to just six points over the final two quarters. It was a true effort from all three phases, as the Chargers are now staring at a playoff spot.
Their comeback victory snapped a 13-game losing streak, according to Kris Rhim: "The Chargers had lost 13 straight games when trailing by double digits, the fifth-longest active streak in the NFL, but that streak was snapped with an 11-point comeback tonight."
Rhim also added that the Chargers swept the Broncos for the first time since 2020 and the fifth-time since the 1970 merger. When their backs were against the wall and their postseason spot in jeopardy with a loss, the Chargers fought back in the face of adversity, proving that they've come a long way in just 15 games.
