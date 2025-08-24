Chargers' final 53-man roster projection before final cuts
The Los Angeles Chargers completed their extensive, four-game preseason riddled with injury bugs and final roster competition during Saturday night’s exhibition against the San Francisco 49ers.
There, the Chargers provided a little more clarity on what the final roster might look like.
The Chargers have until Tuesday to trim the roster to the traditional 53 players, though Jim Harbaugh and Co. could make a move before that.
Chargers final roster projections
Quarterback (2)
- Justin Herbert, Trey Lance
- Cuts/other: Taylor Heinicke, DJ Uiagalelei
Heinicke almost seemed to refresh this summer while Lance was steady, which is enough.
Running backs (3)
- Omarion Hampton, Hassan Haskins, Raheim Sanders
- Cuts/other: Jaret Patterson, Nyheim Miller-Hines, Najee Harris (on NFI)
Haskins has had the full support of coaches for this spot. For now, Sanders slips on and Harris doesn’t count against the 53.
Fullback (1)
- Scott Matlock
The two-way player sticks.
Receivers (6)
- Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, Keenan Allen, Tre’ Harris, KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Luke Grimm
- Cuts/other: Jalen Reagor, Jaylen Johnson, Brenden Rice, Derius Davis, Dalevon Campbell, JaQuae Jackson
Tough calls here at the back end of the depth chart, but Grimm is an exciting undrafted free agent with upside on special teams, too.
RELATED: Should Chargers target veteran pass-rusher as Joey Bosa replacement?
Tight ends (3)
- Will Dissly, Tyler Conklin, Oronde Gadsden
- Cuts/other: Tucker Fisk, Stevo Klotz, Thomas Yassmin
The Chargers go light here for now, though all three of the cut names could go on the practice squad.
Offensive line (9)
- Joe Alt, Zion Johnson, Bradley Bozeman, Mekhi Becton, Trey Pipkins III, Jamaree Salyer, Branson Taylor, Andre James, David Sharpe
- Cuts/other: Nash Jones, Josh Kaltenberger, Karsen Barnhart, Corey Stewart, Ryan Nelson, Rashawn Slater (IR)
The Chargers need the rookie Taylor to step up big now as a backup swing tackle. The job belonged to Pipkins before Rashawn Slater’s season-ending injury.
Defensive line (6)
- Teair Tart, Otito Ogbonnia, Da’Shawn Hand, Jamaree Caldwell, Justin Eboigbe, Naquan Jones
- Cuts/other: Christopher Hinton, TeRah Edwards, Nesta Jade Silvera
No major shocks here, with the cuts again likely getting stashed on various lists, provided other teams don’t step in for them.
Edge rushers (5)
- Khalil Mack, Tuli Tuipulotu, Bud Dupree, Caleb Murphy, Kyle Kennard
- Cuts/other: Tre’Mon Morris-Brash, Kylan Guidry, Garmon Randolph
The Chargers are a little thinner than some probably expected here, especially with Kennard lagging behind Murphy.
Linebackers (5)
- Daiyan Henley, Denzel Perryman, Troy Dye, Junior Colson, Del’Shawn Phillips
- Cuts/other: Kana’i Mauga, Marlowe Wax, Emany Johnson
Wax and Johnson had some really nice moments this summer, so the Chargers will try to keep them aboard in some fashion.
Safety (4)
- Derwin James, Elijah Molden, Alohi Gilman, Tony Jefferson
- Cuts/other: Kendall Williamson, Jaylen Jones, R.J. Mickens
There’s no “stick Tony Jefferson on practice squad” move here. Another team will grab him if they make that gamble.
Cornerback (6)
- Donte Jackson, Tarheeb Still, Cam Hart, Benjamin St-Juste, Nikko Reed, Eric Rogers
- Cuts/other: Deane Leonard, Ja’Sir Taylor, Trikweze Bridges, Myles Purchase, Nehemiah Shelton, Harrison Hand
Fans might prefer younger upside over St-Juste, but coach-speak about him says that won’t be happening.
Specialists (3)
- P JK Scott, LS Josh Harris, K Cameron Dicker
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers’ Justin Herbert makes surprise appearance, reveals chess origin story
Chargers' Scott Matlock reveals connect with Ravens player as his key role grows
49ers share shocking opinion of Chargers' Trey Lance in wake of draft bust
Chargers QB Trey Lance all class as he looks forward to facing 49ers