Chargers QB Trey Lance all class as he looks forward to facing 49ers
This weekend, the Los Angeles Chargers will head to Santa Clara to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night in the preseason finale.
Starting in this one will again be Trey Lance, who gets to take on the team that selected him third overall in the 2021 NFL draft. Lance was the starter in his second season with the 49ers, but lost his job to Brock Purdy following an ankle injury.
Lance isn't bitter about his departure though, staying classy when asked about facing his former team. While saying it was just "another game," he expressed gratitude for his time with San Francisco.
“I, again, don’t have a bad thing to say about anyone or anything there. Had a great time. Learned a ton. … It’ll be exciting and fun to see Brock (Purdy) and see Coach Shanahan and some of the guys that are still there that I played with. … But outside of that, it’s ball. It’s another game.”
Lance spent the past two seasons as a backup with the Dallas Cowboys, but was never able to unseat Cooper Rush as Dak Prescott's primary backup. He's now making the most of his fresh start with the Chargers, and has been playing well this preseason.
Los Angeles would prefer he remain on the bench during the regular season, but he's done enough to give them confidence if he had to step in for Justin Herbert at any point.
