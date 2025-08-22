Chargers' Scott Matlock reveals connect with Ravens player as his key role grows
Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman and fullback Scott Matlock is one of the most interesting stories on the roster ahead of final cuts and Week 1.
Matlock entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick in 2023 as a defensive lineman. But during his second season, he started learning the fullback position, too, becoming a two-way player under Jim Harbaugh who even has his own special gray jersey in practices.
RELATED: 4 Los Angeles Chargers who need a strong showing in preseason finale
Fast forward to now, Matlock’s versatility appears to have him as a lock on the final roster. And some of this progress, he says, is a credit to a player on the Baltimore Ravens.
Matlock told reporters this week that he’s talked shop about the position with Patrick Ricard of the Ravens, since the two happen to share the same agent.
RELATED: Chargers' Najee Harris injury update from Jim Harbaugh keeps things mysterious
Call it a stroke of genius for Matlock, as Ricard happens to be one of the very best in the NFL at what he does.
This gritty two-way job for Matlock is a good embodiment of Harbaugh’s coaching style, too. He wasn’t a lock to make it as strictly a defensive lineman on a stacked-looking depth chart. But being able to pave the way for the likes of Omarion Hampton on offense is a valuable thing to bring to the table.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Urban Meyer would like to see Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh suspended, it seems
Jesse Minter names a surprise starter in Los Angeles Chargers' secondary
Chargers rookie Tre’ Harris leaves practice early with trainers
Chargers' prized free agent signing Donte Jackson beginning to emerge
Chargers LB passed physical and was basically guaranteed a roster spot