Should Chargers target veteran pass-rusher as Joey Bosa replacement?
The Los Angeles Chargers lost a key offensive lineman that has threatened to derail their plans their season. Could a defensive lineman signing soothe the pain of losing Rashawn Slater and get things back on track?
With franchise quarterback Justin Herbert entering his sixth season and hard-driving head coach Jim Harbaugh in a perpetual state of "win now," the Chargers are proactively looking to add pieces to a roster that could help them finally topple the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West. A veteran pass-rusher would br attractive.
MORE: Urban Meyer would like to see Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh suspended, it seems
Departed: Joey Bosa. Arriving: Jadeveon Clowney?
A new report Thursday afternoon says the 2014 No. 1 overall draft pick is healthy and hoping to play this season. If the Chargers are truly "going for it," general manager Joe Hortiz will put Clowney on the same defensive line as Khalil Mack.
Clowney, 32, has bounced around the league in his 11 NFL seasons, playing for the Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers. Does he have any gas left in the tank? Last year in Carolina he produced 5.5 sacks and nine TFLs but was cut by the Panthers in May.
MORE: Is budding Madison Beer romance a dangerous distraction for Chargers' Justin Herbert?
Bosa's contract and injury history got him a ticket out of The Bolt. Clowney may not be a three-down player at this point, but he could go a long way toward filling Bosa's pass-rush vacancy.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers’ Mekhi Becton finally returns to training camp practices
Keenan Allen's Chargers contract came in much lower than reported
Trey Lance given first crack with second team offense at Chargers camp
Is budding Madison Beer romance a dangerous distraction for Chargers' Justin Herbert?
Chargers' QB usage behind Justin Herbert gets mysterious ahead of final cuts
Chargers think about life after Derwin James in new 2026 NFL mock draft