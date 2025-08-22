Charger Report

Should Chargers target veteran pass-rusher as Joey Bosa replacement?

The Los Angeles Chargers could bolster their weakened pass rush by signing former No. 1 overall draft pick Jadeveon Clowney

Richie Whitt

Sep 15, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (7) reaches for a fumbled ball in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Sep 15, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (7) reaches for a fumbled ball in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers lost a key offensive lineman that has threatened to derail their plans their season. Could a defensive lineman signing soothe the pain of losing Rashawn Slater and get things back on track?

With franchise quarterback Justin Herbert entering his sixth season and hard-driving head coach Jim Harbaugh in a perpetual state of "win now," the Chargers are proactively looking to add pieces to a roster that could help them finally topple the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West. A veteran pass-rusher would br attractive.

MORE: Urban Meyer would like to see Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh suspended, it seems

Departed: Joey Bosa. Arriving: Jadeveon Clowney?

A new report Thursday afternoon says the 2014 No. 1 overall draft pick is healthy and hoping to play this season. If the Chargers are truly "going for it," general manager Joe Hortiz will put Clowney on the same defensive line as Khalil Mack.

Clowney, 32, has bounced around the league in his 11 NFL seasons, playing for the Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers. Does he have any gas left in the tank? Last year in Carolina he produced 5.5 sacks and nine TFLs but was cut by the Panthers in May.

MORE: Is budding Madison Beer romance a dangerous distraction for Chargers' Justin Herbert?

Bosa's contract and injury history got him a ticket out of The Bolt. Clowney may not be a three-down player at this point, but he could go a long way toward filling Bosa's pass-rush vacancy.

Jadeveon Clowney
Sep 15, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (7) runs around end trying to pressure Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers’ Mekhi Becton finally returns to training camp practices

Keenan Allen's Chargers contract came in much lower than reported

Trey Lance given first crack with second team offense at Chargers camp

Is budding Madison Beer romance a dangerous distraction for Chargers' Justin Herbert?

Chargers' QB usage behind Justin Herbert gets mysterious ahead of final cuts

Chargers think about life after Derwin James in new 2026 NFL mock draft

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News