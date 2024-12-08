Chargers find 'next version of Mark Andrews' in new mock draft
A perfect pairing could be on the horizon for the Los Angeles Chargers, who still need a viable second receiving option behind rookie Ladd McConkey. This is a conversation that will be had after the season, but The Sporting News' recent mock draft has the Chargers combining the minds of general manager Joe Hortiz and head coach Jim Harbaugh flawlessly.
Vinnie Iyer's scenario has the Chargers selecting Michigan tight end Colston Loveland with the 23rd overall pick: "The Chargers and Loveland seem like a Jim Harbaugh-Greg Roman match made in heaven as they look for the next version of Mark Andrews to help Justin Herbert."
Loveland played under Harbaugh at Michigan for two seasons, totaling 61 catches for 884 yards and six touchdowns in that span. He hasn't fallen off since Harbaugh's departure, as Loveland's caught 56 passes for 582 yards and five touchdowns this year for the Wolverines.
Hortiz knows the value of having a true threat at the tight end position from his time with the Baltimore Ravens, as Mark Andrews quickly became the favorite target of Lamar Jackson. Could a Justin Herbert-Loveland pairing take the Chargers offense to the next level? That's the type of expectation this regime would hope for with this selection.
