Chargers gamble and lose big as Patriots steal player on waiver wire
The Los Angeles Chargers tried to get sneaky on the waiver wire with a roster move over the weekend and paid the price.
Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers waived pass-rusher Caleb Murphy over the weekend, exposing him to the waiver wire process. Monday, the New England Patriots claimed him off that wire and will retain his rights.
Those Chargers felt the need to expose Murphy to waivers while activating Khalil Mack back to the active roster before the Week 7 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
This risk earned some criticism from some fans, as Murphy appeared to have untapped potential as a pass-rusher in the base defense. If nothing else, he also played a key role on special teams. With him gone, supposed base-defense starter Tuli Tuipulotu had to take his snaps on special teams.
For fans, the risk was unnecessary because veteran pass-rusher Bud Dupree seemed like a more deserving candidate to be let go, then later re-signed in a little roster shuffling like this.
The Chargers clearly wanted to let Murphy go, then sign him back to the practice squad after he cleared waivers. The Patriots have ruined that, though it’s the Chargers who get the blame. As they should, too, as they made the same mistake with popular undrafted free agent running back Raheim Sanders not all that long ago, too.
To make matters worse, the pass-rush is a major problem. Mack is only just getting his legs back under him and Tuipulotu, minus one big outburst, hasn’t had the expected impact of an upside player finally stepping into a major role. Not only that, he’ll have to eat some of those special teams snaps on a weekly basis now, too.
