Chargers gamble and lose big as Patriots steal player on waiver wire

Patriots awarded DE/OLB Caleb Murphy on waivers from the Chargers. Murphy (6-3, 254) fills open spot on 53-man roster.



🏈 Entered NFL undrafted in 2023 with Mike Vrabel's Titans



🏈 Ferris State alum



🏈 13 games played, 17 tackles, 1/2 sack



🏈 Played 118 ST snaps this year…