Chargers say goodbye to former popular UDFA while activating Mack, Perryman
Good news: The Los Angeles Chargers will have edge rusher Khalil Mack and linebacker Denzel Perryman back soon.
Bad news: The Chargers had to make some tough roster moves to make it all work on the 53-man roster.
Saturday, before the Chargers play the Indianapolis Colts, the Chargers announced waiving edge rusher Caleb Murphy while activating Mack and Perryman to the active 53-man roster.
In corresponding moves, the Chargers also added long-snapper Rick Lovato to the practice squad. They elevated him and running back Nyheim Hines from the practice squad for the game against the Colts, too.
Murphy is an interesting waive for the Chargers. Undrafted in 2023, he’s been one of those upside players fans wanted to see more of, not less. Also interesting is letting him go and losing his role on special teams in favor of, say, a more embattled veteran edge rusher like Bud Dupree.
Regardless, the Chargers really need Perryman’s presence back in the middle. The fact Mack is back at all, even on a rotational basis, so soon, is downright wild, given how bad his dislocated arm injury looked last month.
