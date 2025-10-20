Chargers’ worst nightmare about major free-agent signing is coming true
The Los Angeles Chargers have droves of offensive line injuries and a big red flag at center with Bradley Bozeman soaking up much of the criticism for a Jim Harbaugh team supposedly prioritizing the trenches above all else.
It’s letting Mekhi Becton sneak by without much in the way of backlash.
Becton was the team’s major free-agent splash in front of Justin Herbert this past offseason, inking him to a two-year deal worth $20 million. The splash was so big, in fact, that the Chargers were more than happy to keep the other two interior starters (Bozeman, Zion Johnson) in place from last year’s terrible unit and call it a day.
Fast forward to now? Becton hasn’t passed the eye test and isn’t passing the grading test, either, sitting with a 42.2 PFF grade that ranks him 101 out of 110 guards so far.
This was the massive concern with Becton when the Chargers signed him. The former 11th pick in 2020 was widely considered a bust at tackle and had injury woes before going to Philadelphia last year and breaking out as a guard over 15 games.
While the headlines focused on Becton being an upgrade at guard fore the Chargers (which wasn’t saying much, given the low bar), there was a very real risk he could end up a one-hit-wonder in a trench-happy place like Philadelphia and struggle elsewhere.
As a disclaimer, the Chargers have struggled with massive injury issues. Becton himself has battled illness and a hand injury that requires him to wear a cast, among other issues. The tackle spot next to him has been rotating names due to injury, too.
But the Chargers gambled big with Becton, and as a byproduct, with Herbert and his health, too. It’s not paying off yet and based on the returns so far, it might not.
To their credit, the Chargers knew this. There’s an out built into Becton’s contract after this season. But they really, really needed this nightmare scenario to remain an idea, not something actually happening on the field on a weekly basis.
