Chargers benching key starter needed to happen a week ago and it’s crushing them
Jim Harbaugh prides himself on being a trenches guy, as does offensive coordinator Greg Roman, but the Los Angeles Chargers seem unwilling to bench players in front of Justin Herbert who can’t live up to that reputation.
Veteran center Bradley Bozeman is subject No. 1 in this conversation right now coming out of a game in which Justin Herbert ran for his life while the Chargers suffered a blowout loss at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts.
There was brief hope for Chargers fans that when Andre James received first-team reps in practice leading up to the game that Harbaugh and Co. were ready to try something new.
Instead, it turns out Bozeman had an illness and Harbaugh even trotted him out as a captain to midfield for the pregame coin toss.
Not long after, Bozeman popped up in lowlights such as this one, appearing to miss his initial pop on a defender and going to a knee while Herbert took a hit:
That’s just one example and we admittedly don’t have insider knowledge about assignments on a given snap. But Bozeman was a near-bottom-50-ranked center in the NFL at PFF entering the week.
Herbert was pressured endlessly, resulting in notes like this:
It’s a no-win situation for the Chargers. If James comes in and is the better starter in front of Herbert, it means they wasted seven games on Bozeman. And if James is worse, Harbaugh managed to find two of the worst centers in the league.
There are other things that go into the struggles for Bozeman, no doubt. Injuries, scheme, opponent, poor, rotating guard play around him. But the Chargers need to try something, especially with the season falling apart.
