5 things you need to know about Chargers at Giants in Week 4
It is Jim Harbaugh’s second season as head coach the Los Angeles Chargers, and the team hasn’t lost after three weeks of play. Even more significant is the fact that all three of the Bolts’ victories have come vs. divisional foes.
Of course, it helps when your schedule leads off the season with three straight games vs. your rivals. Nonetheless, the Chargers have managed to win all of them—the most significant of those being a Week 1 victory over the reigning AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs. That win snapped the Chargers’ seven-game losing streak in the series.
At the opposite end of the spectrum are the New York Giants, one of six winless teams in the league. They are already on their second starting quarterback this season as rookie Jaxson Dart gets the nod this Sunday after veteran Russell Wilson was benched. The team has some promising players on defense, but times are tough right now for Brian Daboll’s club.
Of course, it was supposed to be a long afternoon for the Browns against the visiting Green Bay Packers last Sunday at Cleveland.
History
It’s the 14th meeting between these clubs, and the Chargers not only own an 8-5 lead in the all-time series standings, the Bolts have prevailed in the last five meetings between the clubs dating back to 2005. The Chargers have also won their last three road titles in this setting dating back to 1995, the latest a lopsided 37-21 triumph at MetLife Stadium in 2021.
What’s in a Number(s)?
Chargers: TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnson was the 23rd overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. A year ago, he finished second on the team in catches (55) and receiving yards (711), but led the Bolts with eight TD grabs. This season, his 14 catches add up to 239 yards (3 TDs), an impressive 17.1 yards per reception.
Giants: It’s incredible to think that Big Blue is an astounding 1-9 in their last 10 home games dating back to last season. Of course, Daboll’s club hasn’t done much winning lately no matter where they’ve played. The Giants finished 9-7-1 in 2022 and reached the playoffs. The team is a horrid 9-28 dating back to 2023.
Keep an Eye On…
Chargers: Underappreciated third-year inside linebacker Daiyan Henley is off to a tremendous start. He led the Chargers with 142 defenaisve tackles a year ago. Three games into this season, he’s second on the club with 22 tackles, has a pair of sacks, totaled one interception, and credited with a pair of passes defensed.
Giants: It has to be rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, the team’s second pick in the first round back in late April. He opened a lot of eyes during the preseason, and now takes over an offensive unit that took advantage of an awful Dallas’ defense in Week 2, but struggled vs. both the Commanders and the Chiefs.
