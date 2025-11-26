Chargers increasingly in danger of losing top coach in 2026

The Los Angeles Chargers were fortunate that Jesse Minter didn't receive any head coaching interviews this past offseason, as they were able to retain their rising star defensive coordinator. Minter is a disciple of head coach Jim Harbaugh, playing the role of his 'right hand man' from Michigan to now with the Chargers.

They may not be so lucky this coming offseason, as Minter is almost certainly going to get looks from around the league for head coaching jobs. The only vacancy currently is the New York Giants, who fired Brian Daboll a few weeks ago and will be on the hunt for a new leader. One would have to think Minter will be high on their list.

There will obviously be more openings as the months go on, but the Chargers have to prepare for the possibility of losing their defensive coordinator. Tom Pelissero of NFL.com listed the Chargers' assistant as one of the 24 young names to know for the upcoming head coach hiring cycle.

RELATED: Chargers' major free agent mistake from five years ago still performing elsewhere

Jesse Minter seen as one of best HC candidates for 2026

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Minter has traits -- leadership, presence, confidence, player evaluation skills -- that would translate well into a head job," Pelissero wrote. "Jim Harbaugh has spent two years serving as Minter's de facto campaign manager in media interviews. It didn't land Minter an interview last year, but this cycle figures to be a different story."

Minter has the Chargers defense playing at a great level once again. Pelissero mentioned that Minter's defense has allowed the fourth-least yards per game (280.2) and are also eighth in scoring (20.3 points per game).

RELATED: Chargers can't afford another weird flop based on playoff chances at stake vs Raiders

This is all with a relatively young group of defensive players. That will be attractive to outside teams who will evaluate Minter to be their next head coach. Especially the Giants, who have one of the worst defensive units in the NFL.

Nothing is guaranteed in the NFL, but there's a high chance the Chargers will be looking for a new defensive coordinator next year.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers have one risky gamble left they could make to fix Justin Herbert's line

NFL mock draft has Chargers landing top prospect for Justin Herbert

Chargers would face familiar foe if playoffs started today

Ridiculous Raiders are just what the doctor ordered for Chargers coming off ugly loss

Chargers hold spot in power rankings before must-win showdown with Raiders