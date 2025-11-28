How did Chargers’ playoff outlook change on Thanksgiving?

The Los Angeles Chargers wrapped up a bye week and enjoyed the Thanksgiving holiday before a Week 13 showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Justin Herbert, Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers also enjoyed some NFL playoff boosts during Thanksgiving, too.

There, the Chargers watched as two of the three Turkey Day games had some big playoff implications at stake in the AFC. The first? Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs falling to 6-6 with a loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Later, the Baltimore Ravens also fell to 6-6 with a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The first is more important than the second, of course. The Chiefs continue to fade behind the Chargers in the AFC West now:

AFC West standings

Broncos: 9-2

Chargers: 7-4

Chiefs: 6-6

Raiders: 2-9

But there are also budding rumblings of the Chiefs missing the playoffs outright now. With roughly a month left to go, the AFC now has six-loss teams at .500 through the 10th spot:

AFC playoff standings

Patriots: 10-2

Broncos: 9-2

Colts: 8-3

Steelers: 6-5

Chargers: 7-4

Jaguars: 7-4

Bills: 7-4

Texans: 6-5

Chiefs: 6-6

Ravens: 6-6

The path isn’t easy for the Chargers. But they get all three AFC West opponents over the final six games. Denver is the biggest threat in the division. Those Broncos need to play the entire AFC West slate again still, plus a tough matchup against Green Bay.

Even if the Chargers can’t grab the AFC West, the wild card continues to shape up nicely. Right now, it would be a rematch with a Pittsburgh team they already beat.

Granted, the Chargers need to beat the Raiders over the weekend and prove the bye week helped them get past whatever odd thing has caused them to drop likely wins over teams like Jacksonville in blowout fashion.

Do that, though, and the Chargers are looking good in the NFL playoff hunt.

