Charger Report

Chargers' GM Hortiz predicted to return to Baltimore Ravens roots in Round 1 of draft

The Los Angeles Chargers and GM Joe Hortiz have a couple glaring roster holes to fill but given his background, and HC Jim Harbaugh's philosophy, all signs point to one position in Round 1.

Brian Letscher

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine.
Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

In the second year of a Harbaugh turnaround, the Los Angeles Chargers still have a few different positions that need help, including wide receiver, cornerback, tight end, EDGE and DT. ESPN polled all its NFL analysts -- as well as talked to anonymous NFL execs -- and there seems to be a clear agreement on what area Hortiz and Harbaugh will address in the early rounds of the NFL draft in April.

"The trenches have always been an emphasis for Chargers GM Joe Hortiz and coach Jim Harbaugh, and sources expect this draft to be no different, " Jordan Reid wrote. A highly ranked NFC executive added, "Knowing Joe and his days with the Ravens, they were always strong up the middle, so I think they'll go best available defensive line,"

RELATED: Harbaugh heaven with Chargers projected to beef up in Round 1 of NFL draft

Hortiz spent 25 years with the Ravens, moving up from an assistant to a scout to the director of player personnel from 2019-2023. During that time Baltimore was certainly known for its ferocious, run-stuffing defenses including stout defensive lines with players such as Haloti Ngata, Brandon Williams and Tony Siragusa.

Haloti Ngata
Oct 26, 2014; Baltimore Ravens defensive end Haloti Ngata (92) knocks the ball away from Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton / Andrew Weber-Imagn Images

With defensive tackes Poona Ford and Morgan Fox both leaving in free agency, there is a serious hole in the middle of the defense. Hortiz and Harbaugh have retained or added pieces, including Teair Tart, Naquan Jones and Da'Shawn Hand, but it's a unit that still needs big-time help, particulary given Harbaugh's preference for controlling the line of scrimmage and, thus, time of possession.

A player who definitely fits the bill of a massive run-stopper and who could very well be available when the Chargers pick at No. 22: DT Kenneth Grant, an All-American who was recruited to Michigan by Harbaugh himself—A player Harbaugh called "a gift from the football gods."

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers predicted to steal explosive playmaker in Round 1 of draft

Jim Harbaugh's heart just fine as Chargers' head man pumps up Anaheim Ducks

Jim Harbaugh vs. Pete Carroll: A longtime beef set to explode in the showdown for the AFC West

Chargers predicted to steal All-American Harbaugh recruit in massive draft day trade

Chargers predicted to draft explosive All-American, perfect for Jim Harbaugh's plan

Published
Brian Letscher
BRIAN LETSCHER

A Michigan native, Brian graduated from the University of Michigan in another century, where he earned a degree in economics and a Rose Bowl Championship ring while playing football for the Wolverines under Head Coach Gary Moeller. Brian went on to coach Division 1A football for several years before becoming a full-time writer and actor while maintaining an unhealthy interest in sports. He is currently developing a scripted television series, THOSE WHO STAY, based on a series of historical fiction articles he wrote about Bo Schembechler's Michigan football program as they struggle to unite and win the championship - which requires beating #1 Ohio State - during the tumultuous civil rights and anti-war movements of 1969.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News