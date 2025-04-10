Chargers' GM Hortiz predicted to return to Baltimore Ravens roots in Round 1 of draft
In the second year of a Harbaugh turnaround, the Los Angeles Chargers still have a few different positions that need help, including wide receiver, cornerback, tight end, EDGE and DT. ESPN polled all its NFL analysts -- as well as talked to anonymous NFL execs -- and there seems to be a clear agreement on what area Hortiz and Harbaugh will address in the early rounds of the NFL draft in April.
"The trenches have always been an emphasis for Chargers GM Joe Hortiz and coach Jim Harbaugh, and sources expect this draft to be no different, " Jordan Reid wrote. A highly ranked NFC executive added, "Knowing Joe and his days with the Ravens, they were always strong up the middle, so I think they'll go best available defensive line,"
RELATED: Harbaugh heaven with Chargers projected to beef up in Round 1 of NFL draft
Hortiz spent 25 years with the Ravens, moving up from an assistant to a scout to the director of player personnel from 2019-2023. During that time Baltimore was certainly known for its ferocious, run-stuffing defenses including stout defensive lines with players such as Haloti Ngata, Brandon Williams and Tony Siragusa.
With defensive tackes Poona Ford and Morgan Fox both leaving in free agency, there is a serious hole in the middle of the defense. Hortiz and Harbaugh have retained or added pieces, including Teair Tart, Naquan Jones and Da'Shawn Hand, but it's a unit that still needs big-time help, particulary given Harbaugh's preference for controlling the line of scrimmage and, thus, time of possession.
A player who definitely fits the bill of a massive run-stopper and who could very well be available when the Chargers pick at No. 22: DT Kenneth Grant, an All-American who was recruited to Michigan by Harbaugh himself—A player Harbaugh called "a gift from the football gods."
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers predicted to steal explosive playmaker in Round 1 of draft
Jim Harbaugh's heart just fine as Chargers' head man pumps up Anaheim Ducks
Jim Harbaugh vs. Pete Carroll: A longtime beef set to explode in the showdown for the AFC West
Chargers predicted to steal All-American Harbaugh recruit in massive draft day trade
Chargers predicted to draft explosive All-American, perfect for Jim Harbaugh's plan