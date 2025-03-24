Jim Harbaugh's heart just fine as Chargers' head man pumps up Anaheim Ducks
Weird. Odd. Eccentric. All words that have been used to describe Los Angeles Chargers' head coach, Jim Harbaugh. None of which fully capture the experience that it must be to play for the man that has now turned around five straight college and NFL organizations alike, the latest being taking the Chargers from 5-12 in 2023 to 9-8 and a playoff berth in 2024.
Authentic is certainly an accurate term when describing Harbaugh and has been a trait referred to by players as integral to their buying what Harbaugh is selling. Harbaugh is Harbaugh no matter the circumstances -- a quality that was on full display as he was brought into give a pregame speech to the Anaheim Ducks squad on Sunday evening.
In one speech that lasted just a few minutes Harbaugh compared himself to a horse before the Kentucky Derby -- complete with "snot bubbles" -- used an analogy of shooting an arrow to "taking your shot!", flexed with an emphatic grunt as a show of pumped-up-ness, and, finally, finished with his classic, "Go out and play as hard as you can, as fast as you can, as long as you can -- keep your wits about you -- and don't worry!"
Unfortunately, even Harbaugh couldn't propel the Ducks to victory as the lost to 5-2 to the Carolina Hurricanes. For Charger fans, however, it was a relief to see Cool Jim on his feet, pumped up, and ready to run.
