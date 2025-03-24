Charger Report

Jim Harbaugh's heart just fine as Chargers' head man pumps up Anaheim Ducks

Despite recent heart and hip surgeries, Jim Harbaugh's beautiful mind was in classic form as the Los Angeles Chargers' coach delivered a pre-game speech as only Harbaugh can.

Brian Letscher

Sep 8, 2024; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh catches the ball for quarterback Justin Herbert (10)
Sep 8, 2024; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh catches the ball for quarterback Justin Herbert (10) / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

Weird. Odd. Eccentric. All words that have been used to describe Los Angeles Chargers' head coach, Jim Harbaugh. None of which fully capture the experience that it must be to play for the man that has now turned around five straight college and NFL organizations alike, the latest being taking the Chargers from 5-12 in 2023 to 9-8 and a playoff berth in 2024.

Authentic is certainly an accurate term when describing Harbaugh and has been a trait referred to by players as integral to their buying what Harbaugh is selling. Harbaugh is Harbaugh no matter the circumstances -- a quality that was on full display as he was brought into give a pregame speech to the Anaheim Ducks squad on Sunday evening.

In one speech that lasted just a few minutes Harbaugh compared himself to a horse before the Kentucky Derby -- complete with "snot bubbles" -- used an analogy of shooting an arrow to "taking your shot!", flexed with an emphatic grunt as a show of pumped-up-ness, and, finally, finished with his classic, "Go out and play as hard as you can, as fast as you can, as long as you can -- keep your wits about you -- and don't worry!"

Unfortunately, even Harbaugh couldn't propel the Ducks to victory as the lost to 5-2 to the Carolina Hurricanes. For Charger fans, however, it was a relief to see Cool Jim on his feet, pumped up, and ready to run.

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Jim Harbaugh vs. Pete Carroll: A longtime beef set to explode in the showdown for the AFC West

Chargers predicted to steal All-American Harbaugh recruit in massive draft day trade

Chargers predicted to draft explosive All-American, perfect for Jim Harbaugh's plan

Chargers: Najee Harris Steelers comments just more proof he's a Jim Harbaugh guy

Chargers sign Tyler Conklin: Quick analysis of free-agent signing for LA

Steelers could get a little Najee Harris revenge by signing Chargers free agent

Published
Brian Letscher
BRIAN LETSCHER

A Michigan native, Brian graduated from the University of Michigan in another century, where he earned a degree in economics and a Rose Bowl Championship ring while playing football for the Wolverines under Head Coach Gary Moeller. Brian went on to coach Division 1A football for several years before becoming a full-time writer and actor while maintaining an unhealthy interest in sports. He is currently developing a scripted television series, THOSE WHO STAY, based on a series of historical fiction articles he wrote about Bo Schembechler's Michigan football program as they struggle to unite and win the championship - which requires beating #1 Ohio State - during the tumultuous civil rights and anti-war movements of 1969.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Harbaugh