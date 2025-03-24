Chargers predicted to steal All-American Harbaugh recruit in massive draft day trade
The Los Angeles Chargers need cornerbacks.
Ex-Charger starter Kristian Fulton took a free-agent deal with the rival Kansas City Chiefs and Asante Samuel Jr. is also a free-agent, one the Chargers don't seem in a hurry to sign. While Tarheeb Still had an excellent rookie campaign and they brought ex-Steeler Donte Jackson, a solid addition, they still need depth to battle the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Bo Nix and, now, Geno Smith.
It's certainly been a position of movement since the close of the season so it's no surprise a recent mock draft has them pushing the envelope to make a move. While Colston Loveland has seemed to be the Michigan Man most often predicted to be the Chargers' first-round choice, The Athletic's Ben Standig, suggests it'll be for another All-American with whom Jim Harbaugh is very familiar: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
"Jim Harbaugh trading up for a different Michigan man..., " Standig writes, "The pivot turns to cornerback — and jumping the Buccaneers at No. 19... Johnson’s impressive 6-2 size, playmaking and familiarity with the Chargers’ coaching staff make for a smooth transition."
The projected trade has the Chargers getting this year's 17th pick (and a 2026 fourth-rounder) from the Cincinnati Bengals in exchange for the Chargers 2025 Nos. 22, 125, 214 and a 2026 third-rounder. A hefty swap to move up five picks.
Johnson, recruited by Harbaugh in 2022, started as a true freshman and earned All-Big Ten and All-American honors during his three years while recording 19 PBU's and nine interceptions, highlighted by being named the National Championship Defensive MVP after Michigan's win over Washington.
The move is a bit surprising in the idea that Johnson will even be available at seventeen. There are concerns, however, about his health as a nagging lower-body injury -- believed to be a hamstring -- has resurfaced, keeping him out of the combine testing as well as Michigan's recent pro day. As of now, Johnson is set to have a private workout on April 14th. Perhaps Harbaugh will return to Ann Arbor and find his old recruit is ready to be his new first-round draft pick.
