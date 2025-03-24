Charger Report

Chargers predicted to steal All-American Harbaugh recruit in massive draft day trade

The Los Angeles Chargers need help on defense and a recent mock draft have them making a surprising move to fill a crucial hole, snagging one of Jim Harbaugh's Michigan recruits.

Brian Letscher

Jan 15, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh at a press conference at The Bolt.
Jan 15, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh at a press conference at The Bolt. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers need cornerbacks.

Ex-Charger starter Kristian Fulton took a free-agent deal with the rival Kansas City Chiefs and Asante Samuel Jr. is also a free-agent, one the Chargers don't seem in a hurry to sign. While Tarheeb Still had an excellent rookie campaign and they brought ex-Steeler Donte Jackson, a solid addition, they still need depth to battle the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Bo Nix and, now, Geno Smith.

Patrick Mahomes
Sep 29, 2024; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) set to throw a touchdown pass against the Los Angeles Chargers / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

It's certainly been a position of movement since the close of the season so it's no surprise a recent mock draft has them pushing the envelope to make a move. While Colston Loveland has seemed to be the Michigan Man most often predicted to be the Chargers' first-round choice, The Athletic's Ben Standig, suggests it'll be for another All-American with whom Jim Harbaugh is very familiar: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Jim Harbaugh, Will Johnson
Jim Harbaugh and defensive back Will Johnson (2) celebrate after their 34-13 win over Washington to win the national championship. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

"Jim Harbaugh trading up for a different Michigan man..., " Standig writes, "The pivot turns to cornerback — and jumping the Buccaneers at No. 19... Johnson’s impressive 6-2 size, playmaking and familiarity with the Chargers’ coaching staff make for a smooth transition."

The projected trade has the Chargers getting this year's 17th pick (and a 2026 fourth-rounder) from the Cincinnati Bengals in exchange for the Chargers 2025 Nos. 22, 125, 214 and a 2026 third-rounder. A hefty swap to move up five picks.

Johnson, recruited by Harbaugh in 2022, started as a true freshman and earned All-Big Ten and All-American honors during his three years while recording 19 PBU's and nine interceptions, highlighted by being named the National Championship Defensive MVP after Michigan's win over Washington.

Will Johnson
Jan 8, 2024; Michigan Wolverines defensive back Will Johnson (2) celebrates his interception in the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The move is a bit surprising in the idea that Johnson will even be available at seventeen. There are concerns, however, about his health as a nagging lower-body injury -- believed to be a hamstring -- has resurfaced, keeping him out of the combine testing as well as Michigan's recent pro day. As of now, Johnson is set to have a private workout on April 14th. Perhaps Harbaugh will return to Ann Arbor and find his old recruit is ready to be his new first-round draft pick.

BRIAN LETSCHER

A Michigan native, Brian graduated from the University of Michigan in another century, where he earned a degree in economics and a Rose Bowl Championship ring while playing football for the Wolverines under Head Coach Gary Moeller. Brian went on to coach Division 1A football for several years before becoming a full-time writer and actor while maintaining an unhealthy interest in sports. He is currently developing a scripted television series, THOSE WHO STAY, based on a series of historical fiction articles he wrote about Bo Schembechler's Michigan football program as they struggle to unite and win the championship - which requires beating #1 Ohio State - during the tumultuous civil rights and anti-war movements of 1969.

