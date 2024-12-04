Charger Report

Chargers hosted 2 players on workouts, signed one before Week 14

It would appear the Los Angeles Chargers fully understand more help at running back is a must. 

That was reflected in a roster move this week not long after J.K. Dobbins went to injured reserve. 

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2, the Chargers hosted running backs John Kelly and Jamal Robinson on workouts, then signed the former to the practice squad. 

Kelly, a sixth-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams in 2018, was last seen with the Baltimore Ravens, where he was called up from their practice squad to appear in two games. The Chargers will be his fourth team since entering the league. 

On the practice squad, Kelly joins Jaret Patterson as the emergency depth at running back. Gus Edwards is the starter right now, with Hassan Haskins and rookie Kimani Vidal as the primary backups. 

