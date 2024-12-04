Chargers urged to use Gus Edwards and Kimani Vidal more
There are still many things to clean up after the Los Angeles Chargers' 17-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. One glaring issue was not being able to establish the run game.
J.K. Dobbins had been the Chargers' main ballcarrier all season before a knee injury landed him on IR for at least the next three games. He was on pace for a career year but should be able to return ahead of the playoffs. In the Chargers' first game without Dobbins, they abandoned the run.
The Chargers had just 17 carries as a team on the day, with Gus Edwards leading the way with six attempts for 32 yards. Behind him was rookie Kimani Vidal, who managed 20 yards on four carries.
Both averaged at least five yards per rush, but the Chargers elected to keep a pass-heavy approach. Despite the win, Bleacher Report thinks they should lean more on Edwards and Vidal going forward.
"Losing Dobbins clearly hurts the Ravens offense, but there wasn't enough emphasis on the running game Sunday," B/R wrote. "Edwards and Vidal combined for just 10 carries, but they gained 52 yards on the ground. Meanwhile, Justin Herbert was sacked five times and the passing game only generated 147 yards on 23 attempts.Edwards looked healthy when he had the ball and Vidal is a fresh-legged rookie. Giving them more of the offensive burden could at least help keep the defense off the field longer."
