Former Pro Bowler still thinks Chargers go to AFC title game
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh will only get better as the season continues—which will lead the team to an AFC title game appearance.
So says former Pro Bowler Donte Whitner, who just appeared on Up & Adams with Kay Adams this week and suggested that Harbaugh is just one of those coaches who gets even better as seasons continue.
“Yes, I still believe they’re going to be in the AFC Championship,” Whitner said. “Think about it. With this new offensive and defensive philosophy he’s only accumulated half a season worth of data that it takes to go out there and really know what a defense is going to do and how they’re going to attack you, and how an offense really wants to play against your defense. Once great coaches like Harbaugh accumulates all that information…The great coaches get stronger through the middle of the season because they know how to go through that data with a fine-tuned comb.”
It’s surely an enticing thought for Chargers fans, and given the impressiveness of the sudden program turnaround under Harbaugh, it is not all that unbelievable, either.
Not only will Harbaugh and his new coaching staff have more data, the players will continue to be more comfortable within the new schemes.
And as we pointed out while looking at Justin Herbert’s worse-than-reported ankle injury from earlier this season, the Chargers haven’t really been fully healthy until this recent three-game winning streak. Despite this, the team’s only three losses have come at the hands of opponents with a combined record of 22-6.
If it all keeps coming together well and the Chargers make a push, Whitner is way out in front of most when it comes to believing in this Chargers team.
