Why Los Angeles Chargers Will Beat Bengals, Why They Won’t, and a Prediction
The Los Angeles Chargers face arguably their biggest test of the season when the Cincinnati Bengals visit in Week 11.
Those Bengals are better than their 4-6 record, with a few bad breaks and a mostly historically bad defense holding back Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and others.
But the Chargers have new life under Jim Harbaugh. Elite play from Justin Herbert has support from a good running game and an elite defense that is only continuing to improve now that all involved – including Herbert – are getting healthier.
It makes for one of the best games of the week and one that is almost impossible to predict. Here’s why the Chargers will (and won’t) beat the Bengals.
Why Chargers will beat Bengals
Justin Herbert doesn’t get the credit he deserves as a top-fiveish passer, and he’s excelling in the new scheme – a scheme that continues to open up by the week alongside his healthy ankle. This pairs nicely with going against one of the NFL’s worst defenses. Gus Edwards is back to provide a spark to the running game like he did last week, too. And while Joe Burrow and the Bengals offense is just one of those units that will get theirs weekly, the Chargers defense under Jesse Minter should hold up well enough, especially against a unit with a possible backup left tackle that just traveled across the country for this primetime matchup.
Why Chargers won’t beat Bengals
Burrow and Chase are just too explosive. Chase just had 11 catches for 264 yards and three touchdowns while Burrow threw four overall scores last week. It was only a loss because Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson popped off for four touchdown passes of his own. The Chargers don’t really feel like they’re built to engage in a shootout like that right now. And the defense could very much come back down to Earth a bit as rookies attempt to line up against the likes of Chase and Higgins.
Bengals vs. Chargers prediction
This feels like a game Jim Harbaugh teams usually win. But that relies on pacing going their way and being able to grind it out offensively to keep Burrow off the field. Luckily for them, the Cincinnati defense is a mess. Chargers pass-rushers Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack, even on pitch counts, should be able to hit home just enough to let Herbert and Co. sit on the ball and win. If nothing else, the Chargers are used to opponents like this, given Patrick Mahomes also calls the AFC West home.
Final score: Chargers 30, Bengals 28
