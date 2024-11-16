Chargers lose breakout player to Vikings in free agent predictions
The Los Angeles Chargers don’t have an easy task next offseason as the front office faces the challenge of free agency and a draft while rebuilding the roster.
Big names like impending free agent Khalil Mack command the spotlight. But lesser-known breakout players like cornerback Kristian Fulton will be big potential names on the market, too.
In one look ahead at the upcoming free-agent class, Bleacher Report slots Fulton as a fit for the Minnesota Vikings: “While Fulton's career got off to a rough start in Tennessee, he's been putting together a bounce-back campaign in Los Angeles. In seven games, the 26-year-old had only surrendered nine receptions and a passer rating of 68.8 when targeted, according to Pro Football Focus.”
Those same reasons are factors that will play into the Chargers likely wanting Fulton back, too.
In fact, the Chargers have yet to really get Fulton full-go in Jesse Minter’s scheme. Re-upping with him and keeping him on the depth chart alongside breakout fifth-round rookies Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart would be a shrewd long-term move.
That's especially the case with Jim Harbaugh unwilling to say if Asante Samuel Jr. will actually return this season before his own trip to free agency.
Clearly, the Chargers are going to have some competition for Fulton. But the front office won’t lack for cash with roughly $75 million in free cap space in the latest projections.
