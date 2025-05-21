Jim Harbaugh disrespected, but above rivals in Coach of the Year odds
Expectations are, and should be, high around the Los Angeles Chargers as the team enters year two under head coach Jim Harbaugh.
In the first season under Harbaugh, the team finished 11-6, earning them a postseason berth. Now, the fanbase is expecting more than just making the postseason.
Harbaugh will also be expecting more than a postseason berth. The team made some massive splashes in free agency, as well as being praised for having a strong draft class after the 2025 NFL Draft.
However, the current betting odds for the 2025 Coach of the Year are not giving Harbaugh the best chances of being the top in his field.
DraftKings currently has the new Chicago Bears head coach, Ben Johnson, as the betting odds favorite for the award.
Harbaugh's odds have him tied for third on the list, with +1200 odds. New Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll shares those same odds with Harbaugh, while Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton sits at +1400 odds.
It should be no surprise to see first-year head coaches at the top of the list. A quick turnaround for any first-year coach means something has gone right. However, just like any other award given out by the league, sometimes, the deserving candidate doesn't win the award.
