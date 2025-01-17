Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh pounds table for return of polarizing free agent
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh used his year-end presser alongside general manager Joe Hortiz to signal he would like many of his key free agents back in 2025.
Think, guys like Khalil Mack…and Bradley Bozeman?
Outside of dishing some street justice to a defender who laid a dirty hit on Justin Herbert, Bozeman had a forgettable season with the Chargers, earning a 61.4 PFF grade.
But Harbaugh would disagree with the notion, pointing to some key things in Bozeman’s favor.
"He did a heck of a job,” Harbaugh said. “And I think one thing that always really stands out in my mind sometimes a little bit more than other things is he played 18 games...played the most snaps on offense. Want guys like that back."
Granted, Harbaugh is a champion of coachspeak and this is a what else was he gonna say? scenario.
But there is surely some truth in this somewhere. Bozeman arrived as a stopgap solution on a short contract. The interior of the offensive line was a disaster for most of the season, but there is certainly some value in getting a guy like Bozeman and his droves of starting experience back in the fold as a backup.
Maybe that’s the play here, should Bozeman want to return in that capacity. He’d be a nice fit behind a more notable veteran starter or a viable mentor for a high-round rookie while they compete for the job.
