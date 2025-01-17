Chargers' huge cap room is misleading for depressing reason
The Los Angeles Chargers are currently projected to have $66.8 million in cap room heading into the offseason, which is certainly an expansive amount of money available.
As a result, many are expecting the Chargers to make a big splash in free agency, whether that's signing wide receiver Tee Higgins or adding a bunch of significant pieces to a roster that just won 11 games and made the playoffs.
But you may not want to get your hopes up.
Yes, Los Angeles has plenty of cap space, but it also has a ton of its own free agents that it needs to worry about re-signing or replacing.
Offensively, running back J.K. Dobbins and receiver Joshua Palmer are hitting the open market. On the defensive side of the ball, edge rusher Khalil Mack, defensive lineman Teair Tart and defensive backs Asante Samuel Jr., Kristian Fulton and Elijah Model will all get to test free agency.
Heck, Mack is even weighing retirement.
That isn't all of the Chargers' free agents, either. It's just some of the biggest names, and they could see a mass exodus in their secondary.
Los Angeles has a nice chunk of cash at its disposal, sure. But much of it will be spent either retaining its own guys or filling the shoes of departed free agents. It's hard to actually get better that way.
The Chargers need a lot. They need more weapons. They need interior offensive linemen. They could stand to improve their pass-rushing depth.
But it's going to be a tall task for general manager Joe Hortiz to balance the roster while also bringing in improvements.
Perhaps Hortiz and the front office will be able to walk a tightrope and manage to get better in the coming months. But the unfortunate reality is that it is going to be exceedingly difficult.
