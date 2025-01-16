Charger Report

Chargers quietly winning NFL coaching search right now

The Los Angeles Chargers had a successful first season under head coach Jim Harbaugh. However, can the franchise keep all the pieces together for another run next season?

Tyler Reed

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

In just one season, the Los Angeles Chargers have had a complete turnaround. One of the biggest reasons behind that has been head coach Jim Harbaugh.

The Chargers went from 5-12 to 11-6 in one season, an incredible turnaround by Harbaugh and his coaching staff.

MORE: Chargers could reunite Jim Harbaugh with Michigan star

Usually, when a team finds success like that, other teams attempt to poach the coaching staff. However, it appears the Chargers may quietly keep their staff together for next season.

Jim Harbaug
Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Chargers didn't have just a first-year head coach, but they also had a first-year defensive coordinator in Jesse Minter.

Minter followed Harbaugh to Los Angeles after the duo helped lead the Michigan Wolverines to a national championship.

Jesse Minte
Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

In his first season as defensive coordinator for the Chargers, Minter had the unit playing some of the best ball in the NFL.

The Chargers were seventh in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game. The unit allowed just 209 yards per game through the air.

Jesse Minte
Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Keeping the core coaching unit together for another season is crucial to the growth of this team. It would be difficult to start over in Harbaugh's second year.

Minter and Harbaugh seem to have a strong connection on the sideline, and keeping that together for at least one more year would be massive.

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Los Angeles Chargers 1st-round draft pick set for 2025 NFL draft

Chargers predicted to go after NFL free agency's top players at key need

Los Angeles Chargers legend advises Khalil Mack against retirement

Chargers encouraged to ‘overpay’ for Bengals WR Tee Higgins in free agency

Los Angeles Chargers named destination for contentious WR

Chargers should not bother picking up Diontae Johnson

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News