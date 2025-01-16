Chargers quietly winning NFL coaching search right now
In just one season, the Los Angeles Chargers have had a complete turnaround. One of the biggest reasons behind that has been head coach Jim Harbaugh.
The Chargers went from 5-12 to 11-6 in one season, an incredible turnaround by Harbaugh and his coaching staff.
MORE: Chargers could reunite Jim Harbaugh with Michigan star
Usually, when a team finds success like that, other teams attempt to poach the coaching staff. However, it appears the Chargers may quietly keep their staff together for next season.
The Chargers didn't have just a first-year head coach, but they also had a first-year defensive coordinator in Jesse Minter.
Minter followed Harbaugh to Los Angeles after the duo helped lead the Michigan Wolverines to a national championship.
In his first season as defensive coordinator for the Chargers, Minter had the unit playing some of the best ball in the NFL.
The Chargers were seventh in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game. The unit allowed just 209 yards per game through the air.
Keeping the core coaching unit together for another season is crucial to the growth of this team. It would be difficult to start over in Harbaugh's second year.
Minter and Harbaugh seem to have a strong connection on the sideline, and keeping that together for at least one more year would be massive.
