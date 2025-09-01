Chargers' Jim Harbaugh has some thoughts on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
We didn't have Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh talking about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift on our Monday bingo card, but here we are.
Of course, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the pop superstar recently got engaged, so NFL fans who were hoping to see less of Swift at Chiefs games aren't going to get what they want. In fact, they'll probably get more of her now.
On Monday, Harbaugh spoke to reporters and, for some reason, he was asked about the Kelce and Swift news. As it turns out, Harbaugh is a fan of Swift.
"She's tremendous," Harbaugh said of Swift. "You can tell by the love she has for her fans and they have for her. She really likes football, so yeah we like her."
Harbaugh also called Swift and Kelce a "great couple."
Some NFL fans have grown frustrated with Swift because of the amount of camera time she gets when in attendance at Chiefs games.
Swift appeared on the "New Heights" podcast with Kelce and his brother Jason and offered a playful jab at those male NFL fans who have Swift fatigue.
"I think we all know that if there's one thing that male sports fans wanna see in their spaces and on their screens, it's more of me," she joked.
Chargers fans were able to avoid Swift at their regular season game at Arrowhead in 2024, as she was finishing off her "Eras Tour" when Kansas City hosted Los Angeles in Week 14.
The Chargers will open their season against the Chiefs, but that game will take place in Brazil and it isn't clear if Swift will attend.
If not, Chargers fans might not see Swift at one of their games until Week 15, when the Chiefs host the Chargers at Arrowhead.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' Joe Alt ready to step up big after Rashawn Slater's injury
Chargers' legend Antonio Gates snubbed from NFL All-Quarter Century Team
Chargers bring back fan favorite undrafted free agent in latest roster moves