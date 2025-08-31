Chargers' legend Antonio Gates snubbed from NFL All-Quarter Century Team
He has the fourth-most catches of any tight end in NFL history. He owns the distinction of being the only member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame to not play a single snap in college. But, if we're to believe the folks at Bleacher Report, Los Angeles Chargers' legend Antonio Gates isn't somehow one of the three best at his position over the last 25 years?
In constructing its All-Quarter Century Team, B/R amassed quite a collection of offensive talent.
MORE: ESPN predicts Chargers' Omarion Hampton will have better rookie season than Ashton Jeanty
Quarterbacks Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Patrick Mahomes handing the ball to Chargers' icon LaDainian Tomlinson, Adrian Peterson and Derrick Henry, and throwing it to a mix of targets including Randy Moss, Calvin Johnson and Tony Gonzalez.
How does Gates - one of the most athletic and productive players to ever line up at tight end - not crack a roster that goes three deep at the position?
MORE: Chargers' Joe Alt ready to step up big after Rashawn Slater's injury
B/R chose Gonzalez, Rob Gronkowski and Travis Kelce, and then attempted to explain its snub of Gates.
"We've seen a number of dominant tight ends over the past 25 years," B/R writes. "The top of the list was great enough to leave Los Angeles Chargers Hall of Famer Antonio Gates off our All-Quarter-Century team even though he's fourth all-time among tight ends in receiving yards."
Of Kelce, B/R says "He has three Super Bowl rings, 10 Pro Bowls and 12,151 career receiving yards, only made the third team."
MORE: Los Angeles Chargers depth chart for Week 1 hints at major plans for new addition
As difficult as it is to stomach this team without Gates, it's hard to argue with Gonzalez being the starting tight end.
Says B/R: "As impressive as Gronkowski was and Kelce still is, neither has had the lengthy prime of Tony Gonzalez. In 17 seasons with the Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons, he amassed 15,127 receiving yards, 111 touchdowns, 14 Pro Bowls and six first-team All-Pro nods."