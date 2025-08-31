Charger Report

Chargers' legend Antonio Gates snubbed from NFL All-Quarter Century Team

Despite being a Hall of Famer with the fourth-most NFL catches by a tight end, Los Angeles Chargers' icon Antonio Gates didn't make this All-Quarter Century Team.

Richie Whitt

Pro Football Hall of Fame-Class of 2025 enshrinee Antonio Gates gives his acceptance speech
Pro Football Hall of Fame-Class of 2025 enshrinee Antonio Gates gives his acceptance speech / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
He has the fourth-most catches of any tight end in NFL history. He owns the distinction of being the only member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame to not play a single snap in college. But, if we're to believe the folks at Bleacher Report, Los Angeles Chargers' legend Antonio Gates isn't somehow one of the three best at his position over the last 25 years?

In constructing its All-Quarter Century Team, B/R amassed quite a collection of offensive talent.

Quarterbacks Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Patrick Mahomes handing the ball to Chargers' icon LaDainian Tomlinson, Adrian Peterson and Derrick Henry, and throwing it to a mix of targets including Randy Moss, Calvin Johnson and Tony Gonzalez.

How does Gates - one of the most athletic and productive players to ever line up at tight end - not crack a roster that goes three deep at the position?

B/R chose Gonzalez, Rob Gronkowski and Travis Kelce, and then attempted to explain its snub of Gates.

"We've seen a number of dominant tight ends over the past 25 years," B/R writes. "The top of the list was great enough to leave Los Angeles Chargers Hall of Famer Antonio Gates off our All-Quarter-Century team even though he's fourth all-time among tight ends in receiving yards."

Of Kelce, B/R says "He has three Super Bowl rings, 10 Pro Bowls and 12,151 career receiving yards, only made the third team."

As difficult as it is to stomach this team without Gates, it's hard to argue with Gonzalez being the starting tight end.

Says B/R: "As impressive as Gronkowski was and Kelce still is, neither has had the lengthy prime of Tony Gonzalez. In 17 seasons with the Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons, he amassed 15,127 receiving yards, 111 touchdowns, 14 Pro Bowls and six first-team All-Pro nods."

Class of 2025 enshrinee Antonio Gates is introduced to the Hall of Fame Game crowd.
Class of 2025 enshrinee Antonio Gates is introduced to the crowd before the Detroit Lions host the Los Angeles Chargers in the Hall of Fame Game / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

