Chargers bring back fan favorite undrafted free agent in latest roster moves
The Los Angeles Chargers quietly announced a handful of roster moves on Sunday ahead of the Week 1 opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.
There, the headliner Chargers roster move is bringing back undrafted free agent wideout Luke Grimm to the practice squad.
The Chargers signed Grimm and running back Amar Johnson to the practice squad, releasing guard Karsen Barnhart from the list and shifting wideout Jalen Reagor to an injured list.
Grimm initially looked like a possible sleeper to make the 53-man roster, but the Chargers kept six and opted for Derius Davis as the sixth over some other notable names.
Chargers fans initially took it as a sign that Grimm might head to another team after he didn’t appear on the 17-man practice squad, though.
In the wake of the Chargers losing Raheim Sanders on waivers, yet another popular undrafted free agent this summer, fans get some good news here with Grimm. With Reagor sidelined and JaQuae Jackson the only other wideout on the practice squad, Grimm sits in a spot to get called up during the season if necessary.
