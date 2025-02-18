Chargers’ J.K. Dobbins tabbed best fit to replace Nick Chubb for Browns
The Los Angeles Chargers don’t have long before a big list of names hits the open market of free agency.
Running back J.K. Dobbins might be the most interesting name there, though.
While not as high-profile as Khalil Mack (his future with the team is a big question mark too), Dobbins is almost impossible to get a read on when it comes to free agency. He just had a solid season on a one-year, prove-it deal, which could bump his expected market and contract price in interesting ways for other teams.
One such team? The Cleveland Browns, as ESPN’s Matt Bowen just listed Dobbins’ best fit as the Nick Chubb replacement there:
“How about Dobbins signing with the Browns to replace Nick Chubb as Cleveland's new lead runner? The offense fits his traits well with both gap and zone schemes. And Dobbins looked explosive on the tape throughout last season, though he missed four games because of a knee sprain. He finished 2024 with 907 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.”
RELATED: Chargers convince star to betray Chiefs in free agency projections
Funnily enough, Chubb is another low-cost free agent who would need a prove-it deal this offseason who might interest the Chargers. He came back from injury in Week 7 last year and suffered a broken foot in Week 15, but boasts some massive upside.
Anyway, Dobbins rushed for 905 yards and nine scores on a 4.6 per-carry average this season but missed four games due to a knee injury. Fellow running back Gus Edwards is a possible cut candidate with one year left on his current deal, too.
The Chargers will likely want Dobbins back on a deal at the right price, as it’s easy to forget he’s only 26 years old. But it will be interesting to see how other teams like the Browns approach his big upside on the open market, which might price the Chargers out of the conversation.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers urged to take big free agency risk to help Justin Herbert
Chargers take foolish gamble in trade projections before free agency opens
An important reminder about the Chargers as franchise tag window opens
Chargers' breakout star could bolt for Cowboys in free agency