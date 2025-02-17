Chargers' breakout star could bolt for Cowboys in free agency
The Los Angeles Chargers boasted one of the NFL's best defenses in 2024, and while high-profile names like Khalil Mack and Derwin James garnered most of the attention, the Chargers had a breakout year who played a significant role in their defensive prowess: Poona Ford.
An unheralded interior defensive lineman, Ford played in every game and registered 39 tackles, three sacks, an interception and five passes defended this past season, the latter of which was particularly impressive considering Ford stands only 5-foot-11.
Additionally, the 29-year-old posted a riveting 85.1 overall grade at Pro Football Focus, indicating his dominance in the trenches.
However, Ford only signed a one-year deal with Los Angeles last offseason, meaning he is preparing to hit free agency and is sure to be pretty coveted.
Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus thinks that a prestigious ballclub could steal the newfound star away from the Chargers, calling Ford a dream signing for the Dallas Cowboys.
"Dallas is another team strapped for cash in 2025, which will largely limit what they can add in free agency. After a rebound in 2024, Poona Ford could profile as a cost-effective veteran for the Cowboys’ interior," Cameron wrote. "His 85.3 PFF overall grade this past season ranked fifth among interior defenders, but teams will likely still knock his one year of production and size, making him a great target for a team that surrendered the most expected points per rush last season."
Ford had always been a solid player before joining Los Angeles, but he truly established himself as a critical piece this past year.
We'll see what type of contract the University of Texas star lands in free agency. Fortunateley, the Chargers are loaded with cap room.
