Charger Report

Chargers' breakout star could bolt for Cowboys in free agency

The Los Angeles Chargers could lose one of their top defenders to the Dallas Cowboys in NFL free agency.

Matthew Schmidt

Oct 21, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Poona Ford (95) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 21, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Poona Ford (95) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers boasted one of the NFL's best defenses in 2024, and while high-profile names like Khalil Mack and Derwin James garnered most of the attention, the Chargers had a breakout year who played a significant role in their defensive prowess: Poona Ford.

An unheralded interior defensive lineman, Ford played in every game and registered 39 tackles, three sacks, an interception and five passes defended this past season, the latter of which was particularly impressive considering Ford stands only 5-foot-11.

Additionally, the 29-year-old posted a riveting 85.1 overall grade at Pro Football Focus, indicating his dominance in the trenches.

However, Ford only signed a one-year deal with Los Angeles last offseason, meaning he is preparing to hit free agency and is sure to be pretty coveted.

RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers set to lose Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa, swears NFL insider

Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus thinks that a prestigious ballclub could steal the newfound star away from the Chargers, calling Ford a dream signing for the Dallas Cowboys.

"Dallas is another team strapped for cash in 2025, which will largely limit what they can add in free agency. After a rebound in 2024, Poona Ford could profile as a cost-effective veteran for the Cowboys’ interior," Cameron wrote. "His 85.3 PFF overall grade this past season ranked fifth among interior defenders, but teams will likely still knock his one year of production and size, making him a great target for a team that surrendered the most expected points per rush last season."

Ford had always been a solid player before joining Los Angeles, but he truly established himself as a critical piece this past year.

We'll see what type of contract the University of Texas star lands in free agency. Fortunateley, the Chargers are loaded with cap room.

Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Poona Ford.
Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Poona Ford at a press conference during organized team activities at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers: Taysom Hill feels like a Jim Harbaugh guy, right?

Surprising free agent edge rusher Los Angeles Chargers should sign instead of Khalil Mack

Chargers must address interior offensive line issues via NFL analyst

Joey Bosa’s mom hypes Chargers star possibly joining Nick Bosa on 49ers

Elite stats from Justin Herbert won't mean success for these Jim Harbaugh Chargers

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News