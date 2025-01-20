J.K. Dobbins free agency market value: Should Chargers re-sign RB?
The Los Angeles Chargers have some heavyweight names heading to free agency this offseason, with running back J.K. Dobbins near the top of the list.
Dobbins enjoyed a strong season on his one-year, prove-it deal, but also battled injuries that forced him into that type of contract in the first place.
Here’s a look at expected contract value and pros and cons around Dobbins’ trip to the open market.
J.K. Dobbins free agency market value
Dobbins has a market value of $7.3 million average annual salary, per Spotrac. That roughly points to a three-year deal worth nearly $22 million. But the veteran running back had an average salary of $1.6 million this year. Projections on running backs are tricky, though, and this value could end up dramatically overshooting what he gets based on injury history.
Pros of Chargers re-signing J.K. Dobbins
Dobbins made it into 13 games this year, rushing for 905 yards and nine touchdowns on a 4.6 per-carry average. He’s very clearly one of the NFL’s better running backs when on the field and an obvious workhorse, every-down back who does well in pass protection, too. He’s still also just 26 years old and a former second-round pick, so retaining him on a deal laced with incentives based on playing time would make sense.
Cons of Chargers re-signing J.K. Dobbins
Availability. Dobbins made it into 15 games as a rookie, missed all of 2021, then played eight games in 2022 and just one in 2023. He missed four regular season games this year. There’s always the risk the market inflates his price too much, too. Because of the spotty attendance, the Chargers simply can’t lean on him as the main option for an entire season.
Verdict
Dobbins back on an incentives-based deal over two to three years would be the sweet spot. But it shouldn’t stop the Chargers from addressing the position, perhaps even as early as the first round. He’s an obvious Jim Harbaugh guy and could excel and stay healthy in more of a rotation with another effective back.
