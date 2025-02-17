Davante Adams is reportedly 'intrigued' by the Chargers
Davante Adams' time with the New York Jets appears to be coming to a close, which does not come as much of a surprise given that the Jets are also moving on from Aaron Rodgers.
Could that open the door for the Los Angeles Chargers to swoop in and snatch Adams up?
During an appearance on SportsCenter, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler revealed that the Jets will "probably" release the star wide receiver and added that Adams seems amenable to playing for a West Coast squad...like the Chargers.
"He will have options, and I'm told that he is intrigued by the West Coast," Fowler said, as transcribed by Bleacher Report. "You have teams like the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, maybe San Francisco 49ers. He's from the West Coast, so it's a possibility he could end up there. Maybe the Packers want to run it back to him as well if they could get involved there."
Los Angeles is in desperate need of weapons for Justin Herbert, so you would have to think the Chargers would jump at the chance to bring in Adams.
Yes, Adams is now 32 years old and may not be the same player he once was, but he still caught 85 passes for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Jets this past season.
The Fresno State product would certainly represent a fantastic option alongside of Ladd McConkey and would obviously be a significant upgrade over Quentin Johnston and Joshua Palmer, the latter of whom is set to hit free agency.
We'll see if the Chargers are able to connect with Adams.
