Justin Herbert hit with backhanded compliment by former NFL QB
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is one of the NFL’s most prolific and highest-paid players, yet registers as polarizing for some.
Some of it boils down to Herbert’s production this year compared to other top names like Josh Allen or Joe Burrow.
Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, for example, is eager to dive into the film and figure out why Herbert has just 16 touchdowns against two interceptions this year. He detailed that and more on a recent episode of Fitz & Whit.
“He is so confusing to me,” Fitzpatrick said. “Everybody has anointed him already because he looks the part, he’s a beautiful man, and he gets his haircut at Sports Clips and still looks great. He’s only thrown two picks this year. And that’s the narrative…He plays super conservative and careful. We’re looking at Josh Allen, Lamar, Burrow, they all have 30-plus touchdowns…Herbert in 14 games has accounted for 18 touchdowns. The sacks always pile up on him. When they get behind in games I don’t feel like he’s the kind of guy that’s gonna bring them back.”
Fitzpatrick does go on to praise Herbert’s toughness but also wonders if there are still questions about his leadership.
Chargers fans know that Herbert’s numbers have been dialed back this year as Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman (poorly) attempt to execute a run-first offense. But he’s battled multiple lower-body injuries that have limited his mobility—while playing behind a poor interior offensive line and with a cast of weapons that was gutted during last offseason in the first year of a soft rebuild.
