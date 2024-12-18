Jim Harbaugh, Greg Roman under fire for miserable second-half showings
The Los Angeles Chargers headed into halftime this past Sunday with a 17-13 lead against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They'd end the game losing 40-17, being completely shutout in the second half, while their defense failed to stop Baker Mayfield and the Bucs offense.
It was an embarrassing loss, especially in front of their home crowd. Their falloff in the second half needs to be studied and needs to be addressed immediately if the Chargers want to make a deep playoff run. Their loss also dropped them to third place in the AFC West, as the Denver Broncos moved ahead of them.
Bleacher Report agrees that the Chargers need to address second-half play-calling, as they've been held to zero points multiple times this year in the final two quarters.
"We've talked about the Chargers' lack of running game in this spot a few times. It's going to be hard for the Chargers to find consistent success if they can't get better on the ground. The bigger problem is that the offense has stalled out in the second half of multiple games this year. According to Kris Rhim of ESPN, the Chargers were shut out in the second half of a game for the third time this season, tied for the lead in the league."
The Chargers need to figure this out quickly, as they have the aforementioned Broncos coming into town on Thursday.
