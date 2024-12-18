Chargers' embattled CB leaves for NFC in free agency forecast
It seems that Asante Samuel Jr's time as a Los Angeles Charger has come to an end. The former second-round pick appeared in four games this season before being placed on IR with a shoulder injury. Interestingly enough, Samuel Jr wasn't activated off of IR and still hasn't played a game since Week 4.
If his medicals check out, Samuel Jr could be in line for a potentially big payday. It likely won't be coming from the Chargers however. Bleacher Report has Samuel Jr heading to the Arizona Cardinals in free agency next year.
"Arizona could use some extra talent at cornerback this offseason, and Samuel should be one of the top free agents at the position. He's shown impressive ball skills throughout his career with six interceptions and 37 passes defended in 50 regular-season games, in addition to having three picks and six more PDs in one playoff appearance two years ago.Plus, the 25-year-old doesn't turn 26 until October, making him one of the youngest talents on the open market. However, Samuel has been on injured reserve since Week 5 this year, so this will depend on his medicals."
It looks like one of the better Chargers' defensive players over the last few years could have a new home in 2025.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
AFC Playoff picture: Where do Chargers stand after Week 15 loss?
Takeaways following Chargers' brutal loss to Buccaneers
Chargers, Harbaugh crowned 'pretenders' following loss to Bucs
Chargers postgame injury report
NFL free agency: Chargers absolutely need to reach out to a veteran WR
Chargers get straightforward in a new mock draft -- in the best possible way