Chargers get Justin Herbert multiple weapons in new 3-round mock draft
For a few teams, it's mock draft season for their respective fanbases. The Los Angeles Chargers aren't among that group, as they're 8-4 and headed towards the playoffs.
It's still not out of the norm to at least dabble in who the Chargers could potentially land in the upcoming draft. They've exceeded expectations in their first year under Jim Harbaugh, but clearly, improvements can be made. Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus composed a three-round mock draft, with the Chargers coming away with a solid haul of talent.
In the first round, Sikkema had them selecting Kenneth Grant, a standout defensive lineman from Michigan.
"This pick isn’t about stereotypes, even though Jim Harbaugh recruited and developed Grant at Michigan and once called him a “gift from the football gods.” It just makes sense," Sikkema wrote. "Harbaugh prioritizes strength in the trenches, and with Khalil Mack and Poona Ford — key contributors to the Chargers' strong run defense — set to hit free agency, reinforcements are needed. Grant isn’t your typical 335-pound defensive tackle; he’s more athletic than most at his size and has earned an impressive 87.5 run-defense grade this season."
In the second round, the Chargers land running back Kaleb Johnson from Iowa, who's rushed for a whopping 1,537 yards and an insane 21 touchdowns for the Hawkeyes this season. In the third, Sikkema opted for another offensive pick, selecting Bowling Green tight end Harold Fannin Jr., who exploded for 1,342 yards and nine touchdowns in 2024 with a ridiculous 100 catches.
This would certainly be another great draft haul for the Chargers.
