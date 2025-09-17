Chargers WR Keenan Allen flamed Raiders fans to their faces after big win
If there's one thing Keenan Allen hates, it's the Las Vegas Raiders. If there's one thing he loves, it's trolling the Raiders and their fans.
Allen was brought back by the Los Angeles Chargers last month and wasted no time reminding everyone that he can still produce at a high level. In Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs, the veteran caught seven passes for 68 yards and a touchdown. Last night against the Raiders, he hauled in five catches for 61 yards and another trip to the end zone.
Allen has crushed the Raiders throughout his career. In 19 career games against the Chargers' rival, he has 111 catches for 1,239 yards and eight touchdowns. After their huge 20-9 win over the Raiders on Monday night, Allen made sure to tell Raiders fans how he really felt while leaving the field.
The Chargers fans that made the trip to Vegas all packed near the tunnel that the team ran out of. As Allen and fellow veteran Derwin James exited the field, he shouted: "Tell them weak a-- Raiders fans to go home!"
Allen certainly has the production to back up his talk.
